County NewsNEWS

Pressure mounts on government as Kitui leaders protest surge in murders

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The National Liberal Party Leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli has challenged the national government to end the escalating wave of killings and insecurity in Kitui County, warning that fresh demonstrations will be organized if no concrete action is taken.

Dr. Muli spoke while leading a peaceful procession through Kitui Town, where residents turned out to demand urgent intervention from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration over what leaders described as a worsening security crisis.

This comes amid growing alarm over a series of brutal killings that have rocked the county in recent days.

Addressing demonstrators, Dr. Muli accused authorities of failing to protect lives and property and demanded immediate measures to restore security across the county.

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He warned that residents would not remain silent as innocent lives continue to be lost and called on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively against those responsible for the killings.

Just two days ago, the bodies of four unidentified men were exhumed at Tyaa in Mwingi and transferred to the Nairobi City Mortuary as investigations into the mysterious deaths continue.

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The discovery came only days after five women were found murdered in separate incidents in Kitui Central Sub-County, sparking fear among residents and raising questions over the effectiveness of security operations in the region.

Other leaders who joined the demonstration, among them National Liberal Party Secretary-General Ishmael K’oyoo, insisted that every Kenyan has a right to security regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity, or place of residence.

They further called for thorough investigations into the recent murders and demanded that those behind the killings be arrested and prosecuted within a fortnight.

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