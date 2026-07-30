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Anastacia Cheptoo and Mercy Chepng’eno ready to conquer the world in Oregon

Cheptoo and Chepng’eno are aware of the challenge ahead as they aim to reclaim the title last won in 2022 in Cali, Colombia, by their mentor and current Olympic and world champion Faith Cherotich.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read
LR-Mercy Chepng'eno and Anastacia Cheptoo ,Kenyan representatives in 3,000M SC at the Oregon World Athletics U-20 Championships

After securing gold and silver at last year’s African Under-20 Championships, Anastacia Cheptoo and Mercy Chepng’eno are aiming to repeat that performance in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 21st World Athletics Under-20 Championships, taking place in Oregon, USA, from the 5th to the 9th of next month.

Cheptoo and Chepng’eno are aware of the challenge ahead as they aim to reclaim the title last won in 2022 in Cali, Colombia, by their mentor and current Olympic and world champion Faith Cherotich.

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The 18-year-old Cheptoo, from Lemotit athletics training camp in Londiani, Kericho County, is confident of clinching gold after her victory in the African U20 championships in Abeokuta, Nigeria, despite missing the World Cross Country in Tallahassee, USA, due to an injury in January.

“I am progressing well with my training as I am aiming for gold and my best time in Oregon. I joined Lemotit Camp in 2024 because it was performing well. My mentor is Faith Cherotich; I like how she runs and she is very disciplined,” stated Cheptoo.

On her part, Chepng’eno, a Form 3 student at Chegaik Secondary School,draws her inspiration from her Kericho neighbour and reigning world and Olympic champion Faith Cherotich.

“As I am preparing to go to Eugene, I am targeting a podium finish, this being my last under-20 championship. I am aiming to better my current PB of 9:30, make Team Kenya for the 2028 Olympics, and I know it’s possible,” said Chepng’eno.

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At just 18 years, Chepng’eno shot to stardom after claiming silver inthe African Under-20 Championships in Abeokuta, Nigeria, before replicating the same result in this year’s African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, in May this year.

She is targeting to sign off her junior competition with a win in the USA before joining the senior ranks.

“Faith Cherotich motivates me a lot since we are neighbours and, each time we meet in training, she encourages me to be disciplined, train hard and win smart, and that’s why I want to run well and change the fortunes of my family,” concluded Chepng’eno.

Kenya will be represented by a team of 23 athletes in this year’s World Athletics Under-20 Championships to be staged in Oregon, USA,between the 5th and 9th of next month.

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