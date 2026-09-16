2026/2027 Sportpesa League to kick off this Saturday

The 2026/2027 Sportpesa League season is set to commence this Saturday, 19th September putting an end to the prolonged uncertainty about its start.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the Federation and club representatives on Wednesday, where stakeholders reviewed key matters ahead of the new season.

The clubs also signed a consent on the implementation of the foreign players’ quota, the provision of ambulances during league matches, as well as other matters that had already been complied with during the previous season.

Among the agreed issues include permission to clubs to register up to seven foreign players, with a maximum of five eligible to feature in any given match.

Each league match will also have two ambulances in attendance as part of the agreed match-day medical arrangements.

Four matches are scheduled for Saturday, with the remaining four of the opening round set for Sunday.

Mathare United will face APS Bomet at the Police Sacco Stadium, while Shabana FC will play against Posta Rangers at the Wang’uru Stadium.

Ulinzi Stars will host Tusker FC at the Ulinzi Complex, with all matches starting at 3 p.m.

Gor Mahia FC will kick off their title defense at the Nyayo Stadium against Murang’a Seal, in the last match on Saturday from 4 p.m.