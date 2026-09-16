FootballSports

2026/2027 Sportpesa League to kick off this Saturday

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the Federation and club representatives on Wednesday, where stakeholders reviewed key matters ahead of the new season.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

The 2026/2027 Sportpesa League season is set to commence this Saturday, 19th September putting an end to the prolonged uncertainty about its start.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the Federation and club representatives on Wednesday, where stakeholders reviewed key matters ahead of the new season.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The clubs also signed a consent on the implementation of the foreign players’ quota, the provision of ambulances during league matches, as well as other matters that had already been complied with during the previous season.

Among the agreed issues include permission to clubs to register up to seven foreign players, with a maximum of five eligible to feature in any given match.

Each league match will also have two ambulances in attendance as part of the agreed match-day medical arrangements.

Four matches are scheduled for Saturday, with the remaining four of the opening round set for Sunday.

Kipchoge to begin his seven-marathons world tour in Cape Town
FKF PL: Ulinzi pip Mathare to keep alive survival hopes
Omanyala finishes 8th in Rome Diamond League Meeting as Lyles powers to victory
Ott Tanak takes overnight lead of WRC Safari Rally

Mathare United will face APS Bomet at the Police Sacco Stadium, while Shabana FC will play against Posta Rangers at the Wang’uru Stadium.

Ulinzi Stars will host Tusker FC at the Ulinzi Complex, with all matches starting at 3 p.m.

Gor Mahia FC will kick off their title defense at the Nyayo Stadium against Murang’a Seal, in the last match on Saturday from 4 p.m.

Gor Mahia duo named best in SportPesa Premier League for January
Kenya emerge overall champions of the ANOCA Zone V Youth Games
Expectant Malkia Strikers arrive in Philippines ahead of FIVB Challenger Cup
Over 5,000 runners, elite stars set for Belgut Half Marathon
Fayaz Bakers FC crowned champions of Sisi Ni Dola Cup
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya seeks grater role for Africa in advancing global trade
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya seeks grater role for Africa in advancing global trade
Business Local Business
1,189 goons sentenced since 2022, Murkomen reveals
County News
CS Ruku applauds Kenya-India Cooperation through ITEC programme
International News
What next after Kenya won hosting rights for the 2029 World Athletics Championships?
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

RugbySports

South Africa name unchanged side to face England in Rugby World Cup semi-final

FootballSports

Debutants Morocco trounce Colombia to qualify for 2nd round of FIFA Women’s World Cup

AthleticsSports

Kenyan cyclist Mwaniki is out of the Paralympics due to injury

Zimbabwe cricket player
Sports

Zimbabwe on top in first Test after Bangladesh out for 191

Show More