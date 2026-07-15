Hand of god: Argentina and England clash again with everything on the line

Forty years ago in Mexico City, Diego Maradona punched a ball past England’s goalkeeper and changed the course of a rivalry forever.

Argentina and England will step onto the pitch in Atlanta carrying that history with them, this time with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

The two nations haven’t met at a World Cup since a low-key group-stage match in 2002, but the shadow of 1986 has never fully lifted.

That quarterfinal, played just four years after the Falklands War, produced two of the most talked-about goals in the sport’s history: the illegal handball Maradona later credited to “the hand of God,” and, minutes later, a mesmerizing 60-yard solo run still considered one of the greatest goals ever scored. Argentina won 2-1 and went on to lift the trophy.

This time, the stakes are just as high but the storylines have shifted. Lionel Messi, playing what may be his final World Cup match, leads an Argentina side chasing back-to-back titles.

Across from him, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are driving an England team hoping to reach just its second-ever World Cup final, and first since 1966.

There’s no controversy hanging over this one yet, no handball to relitigate. But the weight of history still sits over Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For Argentine fans, beating England again would be another chapter in a story that started with defiance. For England, a win would mean finally putting one of football’s oldest grudges to rest, on the pitch, in a fair fight.

Whatever happens, one thing is certain: this fixture was never just about football, and forty years on, it still isn’t.