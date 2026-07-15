2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

Hand of god: Argentina and England clash again with everything on the line

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Forty years ago in Mexico City, Diego Maradona punched a ball past England’s goalkeeper and changed the course of a rivalry forever. 

Argentina and England will step onto the pitch in Atlanta carrying that history with them, this time with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

The two nations haven’t met at a World Cup since a low-key group-stage match in 2002, but the shadow of 1986 has never fully lifted.

That quarterfinal, played just four years after the Falklands War, produced two of the most talked-about goals in the sport’s history: the illegal handball Maradona later credited to “the hand of God,” and, minutes later, a mesmerizing 60-yard solo run still considered one of the greatest goals ever scored. Argentina won 2-1 and went on to lift the trophy.

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This time, the stakes are just as high but the storylines have shifted. Lionel Messi, playing what may be his final World Cup match, leads an Argentina side chasing back-to-back titles.

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Across from him, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are driving an England team hoping to reach just its second-ever World Cup final, and first since 1966.

There’s no controversy hanging over this one yet, no handball to relitigate. But the weight of history still sits over Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For Argentine fans, beating England again would be another chapter in a story that started with defiance. For England, a win would mean finally putting one of football’s oldest grudges to rest, on the pitch, in a fair fight.

Whatever happens, one thing is certain: this fixture was never just about football, and forty years on, it still isn’t.

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