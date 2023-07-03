50 per cent of teens in Samburu have ever been pregnant, KNBS report

50 per cent of teens in Samburu have ever been pregnant, KNBS...

Half of teenagers in Samburu County have experienced pregnancy, a recent report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has revealed.

According to the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (2022 KDHS) unveiled on Monday, 50 per cent of women aged 15 to 19 in Samburu have ever been pregnant.

The data further highlights West Pokot County as having the second highest number of teenage pregnancies, with 36 per cent of teenagers aged 15-19 having been pregnant.

Marsabit follows in the third place with 29 per cent while Narok and Meru stand at 28 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, the report reveals that Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Vihiga and Nairobi have the lowest percentage of teenage pregnancies.