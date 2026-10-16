ACA intercepts illegal fertiliser valued at Ksh 1.6M

A suspected illegal repackaging scheme involving the diversion of government-subsidized fertiliser has been uncovered in Matungu, Kakamega County, following an enforcement operation by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA).

The operation led to the seizure of 323 bags of illegally repackaged fertiliser valued at over Ksh 1.6 million, two loaded lorries and industrial packaging equipment believed to have been used in the illicit activity.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fertiliser was being diverted from the government subsidy programme and repackaged into counterfeit Falcon-branded gunny bags, with the intention of selling it to unsuspecting farmers at prevailing commercial prices.

Two lorry drivers were arrested during the operation and are assisting police with investigations as authorities pursue other individuals suspected to be involved in the scheme.

The operation has raised concerns over the exploitation of government agricultural subsidy programmes and the growing threat posed by counterfeit agricultural inputs to farmers, legitimate businesses and the country’s food security.

Commenting on the operation, ACA Executive Director, Robi King’a emphasised the need to safeguard the integrity of agricultural supply chains and protect farmers from fraudulent trade practices.

“The illegal diversion and repackaging of subsidized fertiliser undermines government efforts to make agricultural inputs affordable and accessible to farmers. Beyond infringing intellectual property rights, such practices distort fair competition, expose farmers to potentially substandard products and threaten agricultural productivity and national food security,” said King’a.

He further underscored the importance of strengthening market surveillance, intelligence-led enforcement and collaboration among government agencies to disrupt illegal supply networks and protect legitimate trade.

“Protecting the integrity of our agricultural supply chain is essential to safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods and supporting the country’s food security agenda. We remain committed to ensuring that counterfeiters do not exploit systems designed to support agricultural production,” he added.

ACA Western and Nyanza Regional Manager, Tom Muteti, reiterated the Authority’s commitment to intensifying enforcement operations across the region, warning that the illegal diversion and repackaging of agricultural inputs threatens farmers’ livelihoods and undermines efforts to improve agricultural productivity.

He noted that sustained surveillance, intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement remain critical in identifying and disrupting networks involved in the illegal trade of agricultural products.

The seized fertiliser, vehicles and packaging equipment have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

The Authority has urged farmers, agricultural input dealers and members of the public to remain vigilant when purchasing agricultural products and to report suspected counterfeiting, illegal repackaging and diversion of subsidized fertiliser.

The operation forms part of ACA’s ongoing efforts to combat counterfeit trade, protect intellectual property rights and promote a fair and competitive marketplace