Agriculture, business key in turning round Kenya’s economy

Speaking at a business banquet in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, Mrs Ruto said the sectors are key in turning round the country’s economy.

Mrs Ruto said the country’s stability has offered numerous opportunities to the business community.

“Let’s support our President on issues that he promised in the housing, digital superhighway, creative economy, universal health care, agriculture and climate action,” she said.

She urged the business community to complement the Government’s plans to uplift those at the bottom of the ladder.

“Our President is committed to ensuring commitments made to Kenyans are fulfilled, especially the bottom-up economic agenda,” she said.

The meeting explored areas of collaboration aimed at national growth and wealth creation.

“Let us also pray for our farmers to continue doing the good work so that we can have food in this nation,” she said.

Among the leaders present were Senator Veronica Maina; and Selina Bii, spouse to the Governor, Uasin Gishu Governor Chelilim Bii.

Willy Kenei, Chairman of the Eldoret Business Community; Felix Kiili, Chairman of the Farmers Association; Philip Muigei, Speaker of Uasin Gishu County Assembly; members of the Uasin Gishu County Assembly; and leaders of faith-based organizations were also present.

Mrs Maina said Kenya Kwanza’s performance in the agricultural sector is well demonstrated in Uasin Gishu County, which is expecting bumper harvests as a result of serious farming activities.

“It is one year since President William Ruto took the realm of power. Let the hustlers know that things are getting better, and Kenya will be a great nation,” said Mrs Maina

Willy Kenei, Uasin Gishu chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the county offers numerous opportunities in terms of investments.

He urged the government to offer support in terms of technology and links to international partners.