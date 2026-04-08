FootballSports

Australia women’s team lands in Kenya ahead of FIFA Series

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The Australian women’s soccer team, known as The Matildas, touched down in Kenya early Wednesday morning in preparation for the first-ever FIFA series, scheduled to take place at Nyayo National Stadium from the 11th to the 15th of this month.

Ranked as the top team in the Kenyan FIFA series in position 15th globally, The Matildas will kick off their campaign against Malawi on Saturday, the 11th, at 2 pm. Later that day, the Harambee Starlets will face India in a match set for 6 pm.

Australia became the second nation to arrive at JKIA, following India’s landing on Wednesday evening.

The teams that win their matches will advance to the final next Wednesday, while the losing teams will compete in the third-place playoff, which will serve as the curtain raiser.

WRC Safari Rally: Tundo and Azeli raring to go
How BRICS is helping to form a new world order
Hamilton hails ‘really special’ first Ferrari win at China GP sprint
AK name a team of 30 Athletes for Africa cross country championships in Tunisia
Champions Man City open title defence bid against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article HoPS urges stronger coordination to enhance service delivery
Next Article Starmer to visit Middle East after US and Iran reach ceasefire deal
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Parliament summons Energy CS Wandayi over Ksh2.9B fuel scandal
Local News NEWS
PS Mary Muthoni
One health must move from talk to action
OPINIONS
Olympic champion Garby Thomas confirmed for Kip Keino Classic
Athletics Sports
Kenya seeks global partnerships to tackle NTDs
County News Health

You May also Like

RugbySports

Stage set for Kabeberi as national sevens circuit culminates

FootballSports

Van Persie appointed head coach of Feyenoord

FootballSports

Host Morocco stage late comeback to defeat Guinea in AFCON U 23 opener

Sports

NBK boosts  Special Olympics World Winter Games bound floorball team

Show More