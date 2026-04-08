Australia women’s team lands in Kenya ahead of FIFA Series

The Australian women’s soccer team, known as The Matildas, touched down in Kenya early Wednesday morning in preparation for the first-ever FIFA series, scheduled to take place at Nyayo National Stadium from the 11th to the 15th of this month.

Ranked as the top team in the Kenyan FIFA series in position 15th globally, The Matildas will kick off their campaign against Malawi on Saturday, the 11th, at 2 pm. Later that day, the Harambee Starlets will face India in a match set for 6 pm.

Australia became the second nation to arrive at JKIA, following India’s landing on Wednesday evening.

The teams that win their matches will advance to the final next Wednesday, while the losing teams will compete in the third-place playoff, which will serve as the curtain raiser.