Applications deadline extended for  BRICS Youth International Mentoring Program

Applications for the BRICS Youth International Mentoring Program have been extended until March 5.

According to organisers, the key element of the program will be mentoring support from 10 successful women entrepreneurs of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance and 5 experts representing Russian companies in the field of high-tech manufacturing.

Those who wish to apply can do so on the official website of the program at https://youthmentoringprogram.bricswomen.com/ .

While the programme is especially relevant for representatives of BRICS+ countries and partner states, applicants from other countries are also welcome to participate and will be considered through the standard selection process.

The World Youth Festival Directorate, Director General, Dmitry Ivanov noted that the BRICS Youth International Mentoring Program is a practical tool for building long-term international cooperation and forming a new generation of leaders.

“The program will involve 20 young entrepreneurs, authors of innovative projects and start-ups, as well as 10 young highly qualified specialists from different countries who will have access to expertise, best Russian practices and real opportunities to develop their projects and professional trajectories in Russia and beyond,” said Dmitry Ivanov.

Participants will be deeply immersed in a professional environment.

He says young entrepreneurs will be able to develop their competencies in such areas as high-tech manufacturing, creative industries, media and marketing, medicine, social entrepreneurship, education, as well as food production and agriculture.

Within the framework of the “High-Tech Manufacturing” track, special attention will be paid to the development of financial, aviation, biomedical, information and computer, industrial, energy-efficient, space technologies and telecommunications.

Similarly, the young entrepreneurs and highly qualified specialists will be able to receive mentoring support, complete internships in expert companies, take part in an educational block with lectures, workshops and master classes, as well as introduce their initiatives.

The BRICS Youth International Mentoring Program is organized by the World Youth Festival Directorate and the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance.

World Youth Festival

The World Youth Festival took place on March 1–7, 2024 in Sirius, according to the Decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the development of international youth cooperation. The WYF-2024 brought together 20,000 young leaders from 190 countries.

In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on preserving and developing the legacy of the World Youth Festival, which took place on the Sirius Federal Territory in 2024 and united 20,000 young people from 190 countries of the world, festival events on the territory of the Russian Federation will be held annually.

The next World Youth Festival for 20,000 participants will be held in 2030. In 2026, there will be a smaller event, an International Festival of Youth with 10,000 participants.

In between, the World Youth Festival’s themed Assemblies will be held annually for 2,000 participants. The first World Youth Festival Assembly was held in Nizhny Novgorod from September 17 to 21, 2025 and brought together 2,000 young people from 120 countries.