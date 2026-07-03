Moi University seeks bailout as pending bills hit Ksh.9bn

Moi University has disclosed that it is struggling with Ksh9 billion in pending bills and persistent financial deficits dating back to 2014, which continue to jeopardize its operations.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Education, Professor Kiplagat Kotut, the university’s acting Vice-Chancellor, revealed that Moi University is in need of additional funding for the 2026/27 fiscal year to stabilize its finances.

“We request that this Committee consider adding Ksh1.9 billion to support recurrent expenditure for FY 2026/27. Secondly, the issue of pending bills remains a major concern for us, and it currently stands at KSh9 billion as a result of the university registering a deficit since 2014,” Prof. Kotut stated.

The meeting, chaired by Julius Melly, was convened to review the university’s financial health and assess the implementation of the committee’s previous recommendations concerning alleged financial mismanagement.

Melly emphasized that Parliament sought an update on investigations into alleged misuse of public funds and the progress of reforms aimed at strengthening financial accountability, procurement systems, and institutional governance.

“We previously engaged the University regarding financial management and accountability following audit reports that raised concerns about financial irregularities, including alleged misuse of funds in construction projects, unpaid bills, and other questionable transactions, which resulted in substantial financial losses,” Melly recounted.

Committee members also pressed the university’s management to outline measures taken to restore public confidence and implement immediate reforms following a recent leadership transition.

In response, Professor Khaemba Ongeti, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academics, Research, Extension, and Student Affairs, highlighted the institution’s efforts to improve academic management, ensure timely graduations, and resolve long-standing issues like missing examination marks.

He noted that the interventions have contributed to a steady increase in student enrollment.

“In 2024, the number of students was 5,000. This moved up to 6,800 last year, and this year we are seeing the number move to 10,000. What we have done is move students’ progress through the academic calendar and ensure they graduate on time. We are also sorting out the issue of missing marks,” Prof. Ongeti informed the committee.

Despite the reported improvements, lawmakers insisted that the university must demonstrate greater financial accountability.

The committee directed the acting Vice-Chancellor and the university council to prepare and submit a comprehensive report addressing issues that members felt had not been adequately explained during the meeting, including pending bills, governance reforms, and financial management measures.

The report will guide the committee’s subsequent actions as it considers the university’s funding request and continues its oversight of reforms aimed at restoring financial stability at one of Kenya’s oldest public universities.