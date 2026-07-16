Kenya crashes out of Billie Jean King Cup Group III without a single win

Kenya’s women’s tennis team crashed out of the Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III without a single win, confirming their relegation to Group IV for 2027.

The team travelled to Gaborone, Botswana, for the July 13-18 tournament with hopes of returning to Group II after missing out via a semi-final loss to Morocco in Namibia last year.

Instead, the campaign unravelled from the opening tie, when unseeded Ghana stunned second-seeded Kenya 3-0, a result that set the tone for a difficult week.

Kenya, drawn in Pool B alongside Tunisia, Algeria and Ghana, failed to pick up a win in any of their round-robin matches, leaving them unable to advance to the promotion play-offs.

The result confirms Kenya’s drop to Africa Zone Group IV alongside Burundi.

The squad, captained without 2022 Wimbledon girls’ doubles champion Angella Okutoyi, featured regulars Stacy Yego and Roselida Asumwa alongside newcomers Faith Urasa and Felicia Ouko.

Okutoyi’s absence was seen as a significant blow to Kenya’s promotion hopes, given her role in previous campaigns.

The defeat marks a low point for a team that has spent recent years hovering just below Group II, and raises fresh questions for the Kenya Lawn Tennis Association over depth, preparation and funding heading into 2027.

Eleven nations competed in Gaborone for two promotion spots to Europe/Africa Group II, with the bottom two sides in the standings dropping to Group IV.

Kenya’s winless run means a rebuild is now needed before the team can mount another promotion push.