HOCKEYSports

Kisumu Youngsters’ John Shivisi named Betika Coach of the month

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read

Kisumu Youngsters Hockey Club Head Coach John Shivisi is the Betika/SJAK Coach of the Month for February after steering his side to an outstanding and historic campaign in the Senior Hockey Super League.

Shivisi guided Kisumu Youngsters to a remarkable run that ultimately saw the team clinch the Senior Hockey Super League title and secure promotion to the Kenya Hockey Premier League for the 2026/27 season.

In a tightly contested vote, Shivisi edged out Charles Akonnor, the Gor Mahia FC head coach who finished second after guiding his side to three crucial Kenyan Premier League victories in February against Mathare United (2-1), KCB (3-0) and APS Bomet (2-1).

Third place went to Kevin Wambua, popularly known as “Bling,” for steering the Kenya national rugby sevens team (Shujaa) to a bronze medal finish at the HSBC Sevens Series 2 tournament.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, Betika Marketing Specialist Ms. Marya Wachira congratulated Kisumu Youngsters Hockey Club for the promotion to the Super League noting that the Coach becomes the first beneficiary of the Betika/SJAK award from a lower tier or tournament since the awards inception twelve months ago.

“Our goal has always been to ensure that no great achievement goes unnoticed, regardless of the league’s stature. Seeing Shivisi from a lower tournament rise to the top of our selection process proves exactly why we cast such a wide net. This award reflects the passion in the Senior Hockey Super League and beyond. Shivisi’s journey embodies the very spirit of growth we aim to support across the entire sporting landscape,” noted Ms. Marya.

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During the impressive 2025/26 season, the team suffered a single loss, a 2–0 setback away to Greensharks enabling the team to have a strong run for the title.

“The lower leagues in many sports disciplines are not usually given the attention they deserve however, with the Betika/ SJAK Coach of the month award we made a deliberate decision to monitor performances across disciplines and league tiers towards ensuring we recognize the most outstanding in any particular month where this month’s award is testament to that,” noted SJAK President Mr. James Waindi.

Coach Shivisi was all smiles during the presentation noting that, “I never imagined that our performance was being monitored for consideration for any award, it is therefore such a pleasant surprise for me and the team and we are committed to prove that we deserved to be promoted to the Super League.”

 

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