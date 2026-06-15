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Artificial Intelligence (AI) key in maritime training, says Katana

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana (right) during 'Our Ocean Conference 2026'
Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana (right) during 'Our Ocean Conference 2026'

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana has called for the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in maritime education and training, emphasizing its growing importance in shaping the future of the maritime sector and the Blue Economy.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Blue Economy technologies and Artificial Intelligence at the Our Ocean Conference 2026, Dr. Katana noted that AI-driven solutions are transforming maritime industries by enhancing operational efficiency, improving safety at sea, and equipping future maritime professionals with skills that meet evolving global industry demands.

“Artificial Intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept; it is a present-day tool that is redefining how we train, operate and innovate within the maritime space. Institutions must embrace these technologies to remain relevant and competitive,” Dr. Katana said.

He further underscored Bandari Maritime Academy’s commitment to integrating modern technologies into its training programmes, positioning the institution as a Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Blue Economy education within the region.

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His remarks came as the much-anticipated Our Ocean Conference 2026 kicked off at PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort in Mombasa, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, researchers and industry experts to discuss innovative solutions for ocean conservation and the sustainable utilization of marine resources.

The conference marks a significant milestone in global efforts to advance sustainable ocean management and strengthen the Blue Economy. Participants are engaging in high-level discussions on emerging technologies, environmental stewardship and strategies for safeguarding marine ecosystems while promoting economic growth.

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The conference is expected to generate actionable commitments and strategic partnerships that will accelerate sustainable ocean practices and enhance global cooperation in protecting the world’s oceans for future generations.

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