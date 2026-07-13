County News

High Court restrains Kajiado County from taking over Amboseli

Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and county officials barred from assuming control pending contempt proceedings.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku. Photo/Courtesy

The High Court has temporarily prohibited the Kajiado County Government from taking over or interfering with the management of Amboseli National Park. The order will remain in effect pending the hearing of an urgent application concerning contempt of court.

Justice Gregory Mutai certified the application as urgent and scheduled the hearing for 24 July 2026, by which time all parties must have filed and exchanged their responses.

Until the hearing, the judge restrained Kajiado County, Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, and their agents from “entering upon, invading, taking over, assuming control of, interfering with the operations or management of Amboseli National Park, or in any manner whatsoever implementing, or purporting to implement the Deed of Transfer dated 14th October 2025.”

The court clarified that these orders are intended to preserve the conservatory orders it issued on 30 December 2025.

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The petitioner was directed to serve the application and court orders on the respondents and interested parties within three working days. The respondents will then have seven days to file their responses.

The court further issued a penal notice warning that any person who disobeys the orders will face legal consequences for contempt of court.

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