GolfSports

Three-way tie sets up thrilling finale at Kabete Challenge

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
4 Min Read

The battle for the Kabete Challenge title, the third leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, intensified after round two at VetLab Sports Club, with three players tied at the top of the leaderboard on 1-under par 143 heading into Tuesday’s final round.

The trio comprises Michael Karanga of Ndumberi Golf Club, veteran professional Dismas Indiza, and Karen Country Club’s Edwin Mudanyi, setting the stage for an exciting battle for the title and a share of the KES 1.5 million prize purse.

Karanga, who continues to impress in his debut season as a professional, carded a second-round score of 1-under par 71. His round featured birdies on holes 2, 7, 9, 14 and 17, while dropped shots on 8, 10, 11 and 16 saw him settle for a share of the lead.

“I’m happy to be in contention heading into the final round. The course is demanding, but I’ve stayed patient and trusted my game. Tomorrow will be about keeping the same mindset and giving myself a chance down the stretch,” said Karanga after his round.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Indiza produced one of the day’s best rounds, returning a 3-under par 69 to erase the deficit from his opening-round 74 and move into contention. The veteran’s scorecard featured birdies on the 3rd, 7th, 9th, 15th and 16th holes, with his only blemishes coming on the 5th and 14th.

Commenting on his round, he said, “I played much better today and managed to capitalize on a few opportunities. It’s always good to be in the mix going into the final day, and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

2024 CHAN Chronicles: Groups and Venues
64 teams confirmed for this year’s Rhino Charge
Daniel Nduva wins PGK Equator tour title  at Ruiru Sports Club
Philip Shiharsy crowned overall winner of NCBA Golf Series

Mudanyi also worked his way into a share of the lead after carding 1-under par 71. His round included birdies on the 7th, 8th and 11th holes, while bogeys on the 2nd and 17th prevented him from taking sole possession of top spot.

Mudanyi said, “It was a solid day overall. I kept myself in position and remained patient when things got tough. The leaderboard is very close, so I’ll focus on playing my game and seeing where it takes me tomorrow.”

Just one shot behind the leaders on level-par 144 is a two-way tie featuring VetLab’s own Robinson Owiti and Nyali Golf & Country Club amateur Adel Balala.

Owiti carded a round of 1-under par 71, while Balala battled to a level-par round to remain firmly in the hunt for the title.

Tied for sixth place on 1-over par 145 are Samuel Njoroge Chege and Taimur Malik, while Nigerian duo Godwin Okoko and Sunday Olapade share eighth position on 2-over par 146.

A total of 30 players and ties made the cut and will return for the final round on Tuesday, where they will battle not only for the trophy and prize money, but also valuable Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), and Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points.

With just a single shot separating the leaders from the chasing pack, the Kabete Challenge is poised for a dramatic finish as players seek to claim the third title of the 2026/27 Sunshine Development Tour season.

Veteran navigator Job Njiru tips local stars for success in WRC Safari Rally 2024
Patel exudes confidence ahead of this year’s WRC Safari Rally
Cricket: Leaders Ngara B out to seal DIV 2 title
Nguna tournament set to kick-off over the weekend
Kenya bowling teams upbeat ahead of Africa State Cup in Botswana
Share This Article
Previous Article All set ahead of Club Games trials,KCB pumps in Ksh.10M
- Advertisement -
Latest News
All set ahead of Club Games trials,KCB pumps in Ksh.10M
Athletics Sports
Diomande shines as Ivory Coast edge out Ecuador
2026 FIFA World Cup Football
Ayari shines in Sweden’s demolition of Tunisia
2026 FIFA World Cup Football
Spain face tiny Cape Verde in World Cup opener,Egypt lock horns with Belgium
2026 FIFA World Cup Football

You May also Like

FootballSports

2025 AFCON U20 draw to be conducted Thursday in Cairo

2024 CHANFootball

CHAN 2024:Uganda produces a 5-star performance to trample over Guinea Elephants

FootballSports

Former Liverpool boss Klopp takes Red Bull role

AthleticsSports

Fireworks expected at the sixth Absa Kip Keino Classic today

Show More