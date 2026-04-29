FootballSports

Caf and UEFA in agreement to strengthen ties and develop football  

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

The Confédération African Football ,CAF and  Union of European Football Associations (“UEFA”) have signed a memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) aimed at strengthening collaboration, growth and development of football across Europe and Africa.

The MoU, signed in Vancouver, Canada, underlines the guiding principles shared by CAF and UEFA, highlighting football’s role in promoting inclusion, participation and social cohesion, while reaffirming a joint commitment to solidarity, integrity and openness.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said:

“African Football has experienced significant growth over the past few years and we continue to build towards making it among the best in the world. By signing the Memorandum of Understanding with UEFA, we are strengthening our historic ties and friendship between Africa and Europe that has seen some of the best African players succeeding in European Leagues. This partnership with UEFA includes youth and women’s football, development, the education and training of coaches and referees, the enhancement of governance and institutional development. It also< reflects CAF and UEFA’s shared vision of using football as a tool to bring together and unite the people of our two Continents. By combining our expertise and resources, CAF and UEFA will ensure that football continues to be a source of hope, joy and unity for millions of people worldwide.”

UEFA President Mr Aleksander Čeferin said: “Europe and Africa are home to extraordinary football landscapes, where the game plays a vital role both on the pitch and within society. This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to expanding opportunities for boys and girls in youth football, while harnessing the power of the game to advance women’s football and promote women’s health and wellbeing. By working closely with CAF, we aim to invest in people, share expertise and strengthen football’s positive and lasting impact on communities across both continents.”

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