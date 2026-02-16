Africa Media Festival returns for fourth edition at the National Museums

The Africa Media Festival (AMF) is set to return to Nairobi’s National Museums on 25–26 February 2026, bringing together journalists, creators, media leaders, policymakers and innovators from across the continent for its fourth annual gathering.

Convened by creative hub, Baraza Media Lab, the pan-African event will host its fourth edition, exploring topics at the intersection of media, culture, technology and public interest.

Under the theme “Resilient Storytelling: Reimagining Media Freedom,” AMF will explore how truth-telling and creative expression can be sustained amid mounting legal, digital, economic and political pressures.

“AMF is not a ceremonial conference,” says Martie Mtange, Curator at Baraza Media Lab. “It is a space where Africa’s media leaders come together to confront hard truths, test ideas, and co-create solutions that can sustain journalism for the next generation.”

Across two days of discussions, workshops and demonstrations, delegates will examine practical strategies to strengthen independent media, protect newsroom safety, harness civic technology, and nurture sustainable creative careers.

Tickets are still available for purchase for the event.

A highlight of the 2026 edition will be the Africa Media Awards, a program recognising excellence in journalism and creative influence.

This year introduces the Creator for Good Award, celebrating digital storytellers whose work drives positive social impact.

The 2026 festival is expected to host over 300 delegates and a formidable lineup of speakers, including: