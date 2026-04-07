Lifestyle

Pan-Asian cuisine gains ground in Nairobi’s foodie scene

Changing consumer tastes are one reason why Pan-Asian cuisine is becoming popular in Nairobi

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read

Nothing reflects the changing face of Nairobi cuisine quite like emerging food trends. Kenya’s capital has always been cosmopolitan in its makeup with a variety of cuisines available from all regions of the world – Somali, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Italian and Ethiopian to mention a few.

Recently, with the growing popularity of Asian entertainment (K-dramas, Anime, K-pop), which has driven demand for drinks like Soju and foods such as Kimchi, paired with the growing population of Asians in the country, it comes as no surprise that restaurants are embracing pan-Asian cuisine.

According to a recent taste report, this shift is being driven in part by changing consumer tastes towards “more complex, tart, and ‘culinary-inspired’ profiles.”

The Commercial Director for East Africa for the Kerry Group, Regis Manyange, said that the Kenya 2026 Taste Charts show that Kenyans are “seeking contrast, comfort, and deeper meaning in flavour.”

“The findings reflect a fundamental shift in how Kenyans approach food and drink today, with consumers actively seeking contrast, comfort, and deeper meaning in flavour,” Regis Manyange said during the release of the report. “By combining global sensory science with local cultural insight, the company has identified that the Kenyan market is increasingly prioritising layered experiences.”

In response to this, some restaurants have turned to internationally trained chefs to bring diverse culinary traditions into local kitchens.

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One such example is Upepo Restaurant, located at Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton, which has recently introduced a pan-Asian menu as part of its offering. The rooftop restaurant, which overlooks Karura Forest, joins a list of Nairobi venues experimenting with cross-continental cuisine.

The new menu features a range of dishes, including nasi goreng, pad Thai and sushi, alongside butter chicken, reflecting a blend of Southeast and East Asian culinary influences.

The menu at Upepo has been developed under the direction of head chef Phayan Rityim, whose experience spans markets such as Dubai, Thailand, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Nairobi is truly blessed to be a destination for chefs across the globe who bring bold ideas and elite standards to the table. These experts have elevated the entire dining scene, effectively educating the local palate and raising expectations across the board,” said Alexandre Glauser, General Manager at Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton.

He added that evolving consumer expectations are also influencing how restaurants position themselves within the market.

“Being just a restaurant is not enough anymore. We have curated an environment where our guests enjoy a complete night out that perfectly blends high-end food, premium beverages, and top-tier entertainment. The atmosphere and the vibe are just as important as the menu, making us the ultimate destination for those who want their entire evening handled in one elite location,” he said.

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