Africa’s top culinary talent recognised at 2026 Ladha Za Afrika Competition in Nairobi

Top culinary talent from across Africa was recognised at the second edition of the Ladha Za Afrika Culinary Competition, held at the Boma International Hospitality College (BIHC) in Nairobi.

Emerging and professional chefs from Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and Botswana were honoured at this year’s Ladha Za Afrika Culinary Competition, highlighting the continent’s growing culinary talent and innovation.

The competition brought together students alongside industry professionals from leading hospitality institutions and hotel teams. Participants competed in a structured format covering starters, main courses, and desserts, designed to test both creativity and technical excellence.

Entries were evaluated by a judging panel led by South African chef Shaun Michael Smith, who assessed participants on creativity, originality, technical execution, presentation, taste, sustainability, and professionalism.

A standout moment of the event was the presentation of the Prof. George A. O. Magoha Award 2026 to Bonface Kalingu of Kenya Coast National Polytechnic, in recognition of his dedication and passion in inspiring both peers and mentors.

Top honours in the prestigious Diamond Awards category were awarded across both culinary and service disciplines, recognising Abigael Anne Mumbi Mugo (Kibondeni College) and Samwel Njuguna (Sarova Hotels) for culinary excellence, alongside Livingstone Mulu (BIHC) and Agnes Akoth (Tribe Hotel) in service.

Further standout recognition was seen in the competition’s skill-based categories, where emerging talent demonstrated exceptional promise.

Teddy Munge (Dedan Kimathi University of Technology) was named Junior Sommelier of the Year, while Faith Achieng Odhiambo (Amboseli Institute of Business and Technology) and Shelvin Kalaghan (Kenya Coast National Polytechnic) were recognised as Mixologist and Barista of 2026 respectively.

Sustainability remained a key focus area, with Jeff Kiama (Radisson Blu) earning recognition for integrating sustainable practices into his culinary work.

The Boma Hotels also received the Industry Recognition Award for their contribution to skills development in tourism and hospitality.

Held under the theme Fahari ya Mapishi ya Afrika – Food Safari Expedition, the competition showcased the diversity and evolving identity of African cuisine, reinforcing its growing presence in global gastronomy.

Ladha Za Afrika continues to position itself as both a high-level culinary competition and a platform for industry growth, bringing together institutions, young chefs, and professionals to reimagine African culinary traditions through a modern lens.

Globally, gastronomy is increasingly recognised as a key economic and cultural driver.

The global gastronomy market is currently valued at approximately USD 1.1 trillion and is projected to reach nearly USD 1.8 trillion by 2027, while culinary tourism is expected to see continued growth.

“Gastronomy is becoming a key driver of tourism and cultural identity. Competitions like Ladha Za Afrika help promote local cuisine, encourage innovation among young chefs, and strengthen the hospitality industry,” said Samuel Irungu, Principal of Boma International Hospitality College.

Participants also took part in expert-led masterclasses on modern African cuisine, restaurant operations, and sustainable practices, equipping them with practical skills and broader industry exposure.