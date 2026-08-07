Sports

Athletes vanish after Commonwealth Games end

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Several athletes are unaccounted for following the conclusion of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Police Scotland has confirmed, as investigators work with immigration authorities to establish their whereabouts.

The force said it had received reports of multiple competitors who failed to return home with their national delegations after the Games closed on Sunday. Enquiries are ongoing, with early engagement already under way with the Home Office.

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The main focus of the investigation is Uganda’s boxing team, four of whose six members did not rejoin the rest of the delegation ahead of their scheduled flight home on Tuesday.

Ugandan news outlet NBS Sport named the missing boxers as Nuhu Batte, Angel Katushabe, Ibrahim Khemis and Emily Nakalema. One team member reportedly told the outlet the group intended to seek asylum in Scotland.

A boxer from Pakistan’s delegation, identified by Pakistan Today as Qudrat Ullah, is also unaccounted for. Officials said he was not in his room when they went to search for him.

Glasgow 2026 organisers said more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories had competed at the Games, and that they continued to work closely with Police Scotland, Border Force and UK Visas and Immigration to manage a secure conclusion to the event.

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Disappearances of this kind are not unprecedented at the Commonwealth Games. Dozens of athletes went missing after the 2014 edition, also held in Glasgow, with some later seeking asylum. Among them was weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet II, who disappeared in 2014 to escape Cameroon and has since returned to competition, winning a silver medal at this year’s Games.

No further details on the athletes’ condition or location have been released. Police Scotland said its enquiries into the circumstances of their disappearance remain active.

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