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Government hikes wheat prices to Ksh 5,100 per bag

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read
PHOTO | KNA

Wheat farmers in the country will earn Ksh 5,100 for a 90 kilogram bag following a deal between the government and millers.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the prices which will cover the 2026 season is an increase from Ksh 4,750 last year as the government looks to improve farmers’ incomes while ensuring a stable and affordable supply of wheat to millers and consumers.

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“The agreed price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the Government has commenced the ongoing wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation, reaffirming its commitment to prioritizing locally produced grain and protecting domestic farmers,” said Kagwe.

The 7.4% price increase was reached following a meeting between ministry of officials, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), the Cereal Growers Association (CGA), representatives of wheat farmers and cereal millers.

According to government estimates, the country expects local wheat production to reach one million bags of 90kg bags this season, a decline when compared to 1.7 million bags harvested last year.

“The reduction has been occasioned by adverse weather conditions and a shift by many farmers to barley production after barley fetched about Ksh 5,300 per bag last season. This year, barley prices have eased to between KSh 4,200 and Ksh 4,500, making wheat production more competitive once again,” added Kagwe.

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The new price change is expected to benefit at least 2,000 wheat farmers drawn from Narok, Nakuru, Meru, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Uasin Gishu.

Kagwe said various interventions currently being undertaken by the government will significantly expand local wheat production even as wheat production growth this season is now projected at about 5%, compared to an earlier projection of 10%.

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