Kevin Anyien wins NCBA Great Rift Valley Championship

Kevin Anyien rallied from behind on the final day, producing a composed and clinical performance to win the 3rd NCBA Great Rift Valley Championship at the Great Rift Valley Resort.

The Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club golfer carded rounds of 75, 76, and a superb closing 69 to seal victory on a total of seven over par 220.

His clubmate, Kamoza Longwe, finished second on 10-over par 223 after rounds of 78, 74, and 71, while home player Kevin Barasa secured third place at 12 over par 225.

Wasim Ali of Vet Lab Sports Club placed fourth on 226 (+13), with Isaac Makokha and Stephen Gichari sharing fifth at 227 (+14).

The victory saw Anyien move to fifth on the 2026 KAGC Order of Merit standings with 110 points. Youngster Junaid Manji maintained his lead atop with 280 points, followed by Rafael Leming’ani with 186.00 points. Elvis Muigua is third with 120 points, with Jacques Byiringiro fourth (112.50) after three legs in the series.

Elsewhere, while the country’s top amateurs were battling it out in Naivasha, the next generation of Kenyan golfers was on display at the NCBA US Kids Golf Local Tour at Vet Lab Sports Club.

Victor Haland claimed top honours in the Boys 6 & Under division with a score of 44 (+8), while Aryan Patel won the Boys 8 category at 42 (+6). In the Boys 9 division, James Tino impressed with a two-over-par 38, and Mohamed Mtsumi delivered one of the day’s sharpest rounds in the Boys 10 class, finishing at +1 (37).

In the older boys’ divisions, Paren Reel (Boys 11) and Shuhan Peng (Boys 13–14) both posted strong rounds of +2 and +3, respectively, over 18 holes, while Savir Shah topped the Boys 15–18 category with an 82 (+10).

The girls’ field was equally competitive. Sanayah Sultan led the Girls 8 & Under division with 46 (+10), Avanti Bongu won the Girls 9–10 category at 43 (+7), and Aria Dodhia produced one of the most impressive performances of the day with a +1 (73) in the Girls 11–12 division. Siqian Yu rounded out the winners in the Girls 13–14 class with 81 (+9).

Elsewhere on Saturday, Seniors stole the spotlight at Muthaiga Golf Club as experience proved decisive during the club’s 2026 NCBA Golf Series qualifying leg, which attracted 270 golfers.

Former club captain Rajesh Bhabra emerged as the Overall Gross Winner after carding an impressive 72 Gross off handicap 6 while Nancy Ndungu (handicap 11) reinforced the seniors’ dominance by securing the Overall Lady Winner title after carding 86 Gross, reclaiming the title she won in 2023.

In the runners-up positions, Bo Ciera finished as the Male Runner-Up on 77 Gross off handicap 4, while Florence Maina (handicap 13), another senior golfer, claimed the Lady Runner-Up slot with 87 Gross, ensuring the seniors maintained a strong presence on the podium.

The battle for third and fourth overall positions was equally intense. Junior player Peter Mwindi (handicap 9) posted 79 Gross to take the third position, while Dennis Muriithi (handicap 11) returned 80 Gross to finish fourth. Alpha Ndungu (handicap 6) emerged as Junior Winner after an impressive 79 Gross.

Bhabra, Nancy Ndung’u, Ciera, Maina, Mwindi, Muriithi, and Alpha Ndung’u join other golfers from Royal Nairobi Golf Club and Kericho Golf Club on the list of those who have booked their slots for the Grand Finale set for November this year