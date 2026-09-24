AU welcomes Rwanda-Belgium resumption of diplomatic ties

The African Union has termed the resumption of diplomatic ties between Rwanda and Belgium as a demonstration of the value of diplomacy and dialogue in overcoming differences and strengthening cooperation.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf welcomed the move noting that it underscores the importance of sustained dialogue.

“The resumption of diplomatic ties underscores the importance of sustained dialogue, constructive engagement and open diplomatic channels in addressing differences and advancing shared interests,” the AUC Chairperson said.

Youssouf commended Belgium and Rwanda for the development and acknowledged the constructive role played by Qatar in facilitating dialogue.

“This development demonstrates the value of diplomacy and dialogue in overcoming differences and strengthening cooperation,” he added.

The AUC Chairperson encouraged continued diplomatic engagement in resolving differences among and between states.

In March 2025, the government of Rwanda cut diplomatic ties with Belgium and ordered all the diplomats to leave the country.

Rwanda accused Belgium of attempts to sustain ‘neocolonial delusions’ further alleging that Belgium had allowed its territory to be used by groups that spread genocide denial and sustain genocidal ideology.

Additionally, Rwanda accused Belgium of taking sides in a regional conflict that it said had continued to systematically mobilise against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilize both Rwanda and the region.

In a quick rejoinder, Belgium expressed regret over the decision by Rwanda describing it as ‘disproportionate’ and went on to announced retaliatory measures that include summoning of the Rwandan chargé d’affaires and equally expelling Rwandan diplomats as well as terminating governmental cooperation agreements.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/rwanda-cuts-diplomatic-ties-with-belgium-expels-diplomats/