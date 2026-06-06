The hidden economics of your value in the market share

Imagine walking into a corner shop and picking up a cold bottle of Coke for $1. Later that day, you sit in a fancy restaurant and see the same bottle on the menu for $3. At the airport, the very same drink suddenly costs $4, and once you’re in the air, cruising above the clouds, it’s $7. The bottle never changed, but the environment did and with it, the perceived value.

We live our lives like that bottle far more often than we realize. We blame ourselves for being “too ordinary,” “not talented enough,” or “not impressive,” when the real problem is not our worth, but where we’ve placed ourselves. A software engineer in Silicon Valley might earn $300,000 a year, while the same engineer in Ohio earns $90,000. Same skills, same work, completely different outcome just because the surrounding landscape changed.

Location is not just geography; it is the company you work for, the industry you’re in, and the people you surround yourself with. It is the culture that either amplifies your strengths or smothers them. A brilliant mind in a stagnant organization will feel like that $1 Coke on a dusty shelf, collecting doubt instead of dust. The very same person, placed in a thriving, appreciative environment, suddenly becomes the $7 bottle at 30,000 feet desired, valued, and paid for accordingly.

Here is the quiet trap: when we feel undervalued, our first instinct is to turn inward and question our worth. We work longer hours, accept lower offers, and say yes when we should say no, hoping someone will eventually notice. But the message of the Coke bottle is simple and powerful: don’t question your worth, question where you are. The environment is the lens through which the world decides how much you are “worth,” but it is not the truth of your value.

Smart people do not stay where their value is consistently discounted. They move. They shift industries when one is dying and pivot into spaces that are growing. They leave rooms where their ideas are ignored and walk into rooms where their voice is not just heard, but sought after. They understand that loyalty to the wrong environment is just a slow form of self-sabotage.

This isn’t only about money, titles, or promotions. It’s about respect, growth, and alignment. A supportive team, a visionary leader, a community that challenges you to become better that is the “first-class cabin” for your potential. In that setting, you don’t need to shout about your worth; it’s obvious in the way you are treated.

So if you feel small right now, pause before you shrink yourself any further. Ask: is it me, or is it the room I’m in? Are my skills truly lacking, or are they simply invisible to people who don’t know how to recognize them? Are my dreams unrealistic, or is my environment too limited to hold them?

The bottle doesn’t change. Its contents remain the same whether it’s in a supermarket fridge or on a silver tray in business class. In the same way, your core your character, your talents, your hard-earned experience does not evaporate just because someone fails to see it. Their inability to recognize your value is not a reflection of your reality; it’s a reflection of their perspective.

Stop spending your life trying to convince people who are determined not to see you. Instead, start exploring the places, industries, companies, and circles where people are already searching for what you carry naturally. Move from rooms that dim your light to spaces built to magnify it. You do not owe anyone an apology for outgrowing an environment that refuses to grow with you.

You are not the price tag on the shelf to determine your value in the market share. You are the bottle unchanged, complete, and capable of commanding a different value the moment you choose a different environment. The question is not, “Am I worth more?” The real question is, “Where must I go for my worth to be obvious?” When you answer that honestly and act on it your life will no longer be defined by where you started, but by where you decided to place yourself.



Dr. Yusuf Muchelule is a Senior Lecturer & a Consultant.