Kenya to adopt measures to address high cost of animal feed

The government is planning to roll out a Ksh 465 billion National Feed Strategy aimed at reducing the high cost of animal feed.

The strategy is also baked to help in the lowering livestock production expenses and boosting Kenya’s food security and competitiveness in regional markets.

Speaking during the opening of the African Feed Conference and Exhibition (AFEC) 2026 today in Nairobi, Head of the Animal Feed and Nutrition Section at the State Department for Livestock Development, Newton Kariuki, said animal feed accounts for up to 80pc of livestock production costs, making affordable, quality feed critical to increasing the production of milk, meat and eggs.

Kariuki said the government is working with the Association of Kenya Feed Manufacturers (AKEFEMA) and other stakeholders to address persistent challenges facing the feed industry.

He said the 10-year strategy seeks to expand feed and fodder production, strengthen local feed manufacturing and improve livestock productivity, complementing the Livestock Master Plan, which is guiding livestock investments based on agroecological zones.

Kariuki noted that Kenya faces a 60 per cent deficit in animal feed raw materials, forcing manufacturers to rely on costly imports that are vulnerable to tariffs and global supply chain disruptions.

To reduce dependence on imports, the strategy promotes increased local production of key feed ingredients through contract farming while encouraging manufacturers to utilise East African Community duty remission incentives to lower the cost of imported raw materials.

The government is also establishing a Strategic National Feed Reserve to store hay, silage and fodder during surplus seasons for use during droughts.

In addition, the One Ward, One Fodder Initiative targets the production of 300,000 metric tonnes of dry matter annually by 2028 across the country’s 1,450 wards.

Kariuki called for science-based discussions on genetically modified feed ingredients, saying biotechnology could help reduce production costs and improve feed availability while maintaining biosafety standards.

He also raised concern over adulterated and poorly labelled animal feeds, urging stricter enforcement of quality standards and greater investment in precision feed formulation, digital feed quality monitoring, climate-smart forage production and alternative protein sources such as black soldier fly larvae.

“Farmers deserve quality feed because consumers deserve safe animal products. What animals consume ultimately finds its way to our tables,” he said.

Kariuki urged county governments to prioritise feed and fodder production in their development plans, adding that quality feed remains the foundation of a productive livestock sector.

He attributed the country’s growth in milk production to supportive government policies, commercial investment in the dairy industry, improved breeding programmes, artificial insemination services, subsidised fertiliser that has boosted fodder production and rising demand for dairy products.

Meanwhile, AKEFEMA Chairman Joseph Karuri said expanding local production of feed ingredients is the most sustainable solution to lowering feed costs.

He noted that the livestock sector contributes about three per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product and 40 per cent of agricultural GDP, while supporting millions of livelihoods.

“Kenya currently produces about 2.5 million metric tonnes of compounded animal feed annually, with poultry accounting for 60 per cent of commercial feed consumption and dairy 29pc,”he added.

Karuri said more than 80 per cent of critical feed ingredients, including soybeans, sunflower meal and cottonseed meal, are imported, exposing manufacturers to volatile international markets.

He welcomed the government’s Duty Remission Scheme, which allows eligible manufacturers to import feed ingredients duty-free, but stressed that expanding local production of yellow maize, soybeans, sunflower and canola through contract farming would provide a lasting solution.

“If we produce these raw materials locally, feed prices will reduce significantly because raw materials account for between 70 and 80 per cent of production costs,” he said.

Karuri added that poor animal nutrition remains a major constraint to livestock productivity despite the availability of improved breeds and encouraged farmers to improve forage, hay and silage quality while embracing precision nutrition, automation, biotechnology and climate-smart feeding systems.

House Farm Chief Executive Officer John Muhia said technological innovations are helping manufacturers detect aflatoxins and other mycotoxins before feed reaches the market, improving feed safety and protecting livestock health.

He urged manufacturers to test both raw materials and finished products before releasing feeds for sale to ensure farmers receive safe, quality products.

The African Feed Conference and Exhibition has brought together policymakers, researchers, feed manufacturers and development partners to discuss innovations, investment and policy reforms aimed at strengthening Africa’s livestock sector.