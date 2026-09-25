BuzzPublic Figures

Abel Mutua compares Kenyan Constitution to toilet paper

Mutua made the remarks while appearing on The Kisiangani Podcast, where he compared Kenyans to products and described the country as a company.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Kenyan actor and filmmaker Abel Mutua has sparked debate after comparing the country’s Constitution to toilet paper while questioning its practical value to ordinary citizens.

Mutua made the remarks while appearing on The Kisiangani Podcast, where he compared Kenyans to products and described the country as a company as he discussed how the country is run and how citizens relate to its institutions.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

He also revisited previous comments in which he suggested that Kenya could benefit from temporarily suspending the Constitution to allow authorities to deal with what he described as “goons”.

“Ile time nilisema tunataka msee ako na a good head on their shoulders na affairs za hii country at heart aingie pale asuspend constitution adeal na wakora. Watu walipiga noise deadly,” he said.

Mutua continued by saying ignorance could be considered “bliss”, arguing that Kenyans might have a different view of the Constitution if they understood more about how Kenya truly operates.

“You see, iko msee alisema ignorance is bliss, mimi namwamini. Huyo msee alisema ukweli. After nijue what I know now, I wish singejua…this thing (Kenya) is a company. We are products…hii kitu unaita constitution, hiyo ni tissue.”

Instagram partners with Ayra Starr to unveil new profile feature
Stars unite for Obama Presidential Center grand opening
Australian athlete who soiled herself apologises for continuing Hyrox race
Creative economy gets boost as Ruto announces entertainment arena

His comments have drawn sharp reactions online with many citing that the Freedom of Speech enshrined in that hallowed document is what gave him the right to speak his mind on the podcast.

The remarks come as the Constitution increasingly features in public debate ahead of the 2027 General Election. 

As recently as August 27, President William Ruto led this year’s Katiba Day celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, where he called for the country to move beyond marking the Constitution’s anniversary and focus on its implementation. 

“The Constitution serves two equally important principles: it establishes offices and restrains power,” Ruto said.

Ruto also described Katiba Day as a moment of “national accounting”, while calling on Kenyans to assess whether the Constitution’s promises are reflected in their daily lives.

President William Ruto has said the success of Kenya’s Constitution should be measured by the quality of life of citizens rather than how frequently its provisions are invoked.

“The ultimate test of constitutional implementation is not how often we quote the Constitution or invoke constitutionalism. It is how closely the daily experience of the citizen reflects the promise of the Constitution,” he said.

The Kenyan constitution was promulgated on August 27, 2010.

Singer Dua Lipa marries actor Callum Turner
Kenyans donate over 1M to grieving grandfather caught in viral video
Eric Omondi released on 100K bond
Wireless festival cancelled after Kanye West blocked from going to UK
Eric Omondi calls for Nairobi cleanup on Saturday
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto calls for shift from aid to investment in Africa
Next Article Duale: Kenya to expand school feeding programme to 10 million learners by 2030
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Eldoret Airport on the spot again as Ksh 25M drug consignment intercepted
Business Local Business
Kindiki urges Mt Kenya leaders to heed elders’ call for unity
Local News
Devki Group begins construction of Ksh 50B cement factory in Kitui
Business Local Business
Achani launches construction of Rophine International University in Kwale
County News

You May also Like

Public FiguresTheatre

Itumbi counters claims of drama festival political gagging

BuzzMusic

Ed Sheeran backlash: Billionaire says musician asked him to donate $2M

Entertainment

Investigation begins into livestreamed death of Kick streamer

BuzzMusic

BASATA fines Nandy over Miss Universe Tanzania outfit

Show More