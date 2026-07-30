Grammy’s CEO responds to BTS pulling out after introduction of Asian category

Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has called the decision by Korean ensemble BTS not to submit their album ‘Arirang’ for the Grammys ’ consideration “saddening”.

In a statement, the Academy CEO defended the category, stating that it was created to celebrate “depth and diversity”.

“I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision,” he said. “…I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation. The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia.”

Mr Mason also emphasised that the new categories created in recent years, including the Afropop category, are meant to “recognise” not “divide”.

“The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists. More categories mean more artists’ work is recognised. It’s never to divide, but to expand who is recognised by our 15,000 Grammy voters,” he added.

He also addressed the issue of artists being limited to one category.

“I also want to be very clear: submitting music in a genre category such as Asian Pop, or Jazz or Country does not exclude an artist from also submitting and being considered in the General Field categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

“Those categories remain open to any eligible recording, regardless of genre. Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive. An artist can absolutely pursue both.”

Why BTS pulled out

The South Korean megastars were widely tipped in the running for several of the Grammys’ top honours, including Album of the Year, after their comeback album, ARIRANG, became one of this year’s best-selling hits.

But the seven-member group said they would not enter the contest after the introduction of five new categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

“We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year,” BTS members said in coordinated posts on their individual Instagram accounts.

“We hope that music is heard and loved for what it is, rather than being defined by region or language,” they said.

BTS is the first all-South Korean act to reign over Billboard’s US top singles chart, which they achieved with their 2020 track “Dynamite”, their first hit sung completely in English.

Despite performing at the Grammys and earning several nominations, including for Best Music Video, the group has never won.

ARIRANG, named after a South Korean folk song, includes mostly English lyrics but explores themes including Korean identity after the band’s hiatus for mandatory military service.

It would not have qualified for the Grammys’ Best Asian Pop Music Performance, announced last month, because it requires entries make “meaningful use” of at least one Asian language.

Regardless of the Grammys CEO’s assurances, critics and experts it boxes Asian artists into a separate category instead of recognising them alongside global peers.

Lee Ji-young, a BTS fan and a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, said “by any objective measure, it is the Grammys that need BTS, not the other way around”.

“The fact that BTS turned its back on the Recording Academy first is also a sign that the authority the Grammys have long wielded as the gatekeeper, the one extending the invitation, is beginning to erode,” she told AFP.

Beyond music, BTS has championed UNICEF campaigns and donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter in 2020, inspiring fans to match the amount.

They have also spoken at the White House in 2022 about anti-Asian hate and inclusivity, and been open about mental health.

The group recently completed their European tour and headlined a Super Bowl-style halftime show at the World Cup final in the United States.