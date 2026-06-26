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Bitok champions aviation reforms to unlock Kenya’s tourism potential

PS says easing air access is crucial for attracting more visitors and achieving ambitious growth targets.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
4 Min Read
Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok. Photo/Bitok

The Kenyan Government is set to undertake a significant policy shift, reviewing restrictions on international airlines and flight frequencies in a move aimed at boosting tourist arrivals and establish Kenya as one of Africa’s most competitive travel destinations.

Principal Secretary Julius Bitok announced that the review would assess existing aviation policies to enhance air connectivity. He says the process will carefully balance airport capacity, security considerations, and other national interests, involving relevant government agencies and private sector stakeholders.

Speaking at the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Annual Symposium in Malindi, Bitok emphasised that expanded air access is central to the Government’s strategy of doubling international tourist arrivals to five million by 2028.

“We are serious about doubling the number of tourist arrivals in Kenya by 2028. That means doing all we can to create an enabling environment, including improving the policy framework to support the industry’s growth,” he stated.

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Last year, Kenya welcomed approximately 2.7 million international visitors, a figure significantly below its long-term target. Industry experts attribute this shortfall to restrictive aviation policies, limited flight frequencies, inadequate airport infrastructure in key tourism areas like Malindi and Diani, and poor road connectivity.

Bitok acknowledged these concerns, affirming the Government’s commitment to removing barriers that have historically hindered the sector’s growth.

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He challenged the hospitality industry to complement these government reforms by intensifying destination marketing efforts and investing in products that attract more visitors.

“If I convince the Government to create a more enabling aviation environment by opening up our skies, will the industry be ready to bring in more visitors?” he enquired.

KAHC Chairman Christopher Musau welcomed the proposed reforms, noting that a more flexible aviation policy would enable Kenya to leverage its competitive tourism advantages and attract a greater number of international travellers.

Bitok highlighted Kenya’s strong position to receive visitors throughout the year, owing to its diverse tourism offerings, which range from wildlife and national parks to beaches, culture, and scenic landscapes.

He added that the Government is also strengthening Kenya’s standing as a premier destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). He said the ongoing modernisation of Bomas of Kenya is expected to significantly expand the country’s conference hosting capacity.

The Principal Secretary further challenged hotels and other hospitality establishments to uphold high service standards, noting that visitor satisfaction remains one of the country’s most effective tourism marketing tools.

He also advocated for increased investment in the tourism workforce, stressing that skilled personnel would be crucial for the sector’s ability to sustain future growth.

“Our people continue to be our most valuable asset. We must continue to invest in skills development, youth empowerment, gender inclusion, and fair labour practices throughout the industry,” he asserted.

Bitok said stronger collaboration between the Government and the private sector would be vital for unlocking Kenya’s tourism potential and achieving the country’s ambitious visitor growth targets.

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