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Government ends decades of land uncertainty in Kihiu Mwiri

Lands CS Alice Wahome issues 750 title deeds to secure ownership and resolve historical land disputes

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read

Hundreds of families in Kihiu Mwiri, Gatanga Sub-County, have finally secured legal ownership of their land after decades of uncertainty, with the Government issuing 750 title deeds, a significant step towards resolving historical land disputes and injustices in the area.

The initiative, led by Alice Wahome, Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, brings the total number of title deeds issued in Kihiu Mwiri over the past three years to 4,450. The move substantially reduces a longstanding backlog in land ownership documentation, which had left many families without legally recognised documents.

“Today, we are issuing 750 title deeds to the people of Kihiu Mwiri. This brings the total number of title deeds issued in the area over the last three years to 4,450,” stated CS Wahome.

For many residents, these documents represent more than just proof of ownership. Years of unresolved land claims had created uncertainty, hindered investment and, at times, fuelled conflict within the community.

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CS Wahome affirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring every Kenyan enjoys secure land tenure. She described title deeds as instruments of economic empowerment that enable landowners to invest confidently, access credit and participate more fully in national development.

“A title deed is not just proof of ownership. It empowers families to invest in their land, access financial opportunities and improve their livelihoods,” she explained.

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She added that resolving historical land ownership challenges remains a key Government priority, emphasising that secure property rights provide the foundation for sustainable economic growth and social stability.

The Cabinet Secretary also highlighted broader Government development programmes aimed at improving livelihoods. These include the Affordable Housing Programme, the construction of modern markets and the expansion of other public infrastructure.

She noted that over 600,000 affordable housing units are currently at various stages of development across the country, alongside markets designed to support traders and stimulate local economies.

CS Wahome reiterated President William Ruto’s administration’s commitment to delivering programmes that create economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

The issuance of these title deeds marks a turning point for Kihiu Mwiri, where generations of families have awaited legal recognition of their land rights. With ownership now secured, residents are expected to benefit from greater tenure security, increased investment, easier access to credit and renewed confidence in planning for future generations.

The ceremony was attended by Nominated Senator Veronica Maina, Maragua MP Mary Waithera Wamaua, Murang’a County Commissioner Hassan Bule and other local leaders.

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