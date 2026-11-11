Boda Boda rider jailed for 20 years for defiling 12-year-old girl

A 19-year-old boda boda rider has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for defiling a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Kinango, Kwale County.

Senior Resident Magistrate Joy Mutimba found the accused guilty of defilement and ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court heard that the offence occurred on August 24, 2025, at Dumbule Village, Kinango Location, when the victim, then a Grade Seven pupil, was on her way to church.

According to the prosecution, the accused, who was riding a motorcycle, lured the girl by giving her a Ksh20 coin before taking her to a nearby toilet, where he sexually assaulted her.

He later gave her another ksh10 before allowing her to leave.

The girl reported the incident at home and was taken to Kinango Sub-County Hospital for medical examination and treatment. The matter was subsequently reported to Kinango Police Station, leading to investigations.

During the trial, the prosecution presented four witnesses, including the complainant, a relative, a person who was informed of the incident and the investigating officer.

The prosecution also produced medical evidence, including a P3 form, treatment notes and a preserved blood-stained sanitary pad, to support the case.

In her judgment, Magistrate Mutimba found the girl’s testimony clear and consistent, noting that it was supported by medical evidence and other witness accounts.

The accused was convicted of defilement under Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, which provides for a minimum sentence of 20 years where the victim is aged between 12 and 15 years.

The magistrate said the sentence reflected the gravity of the offence and would deter potential offenders while reinforcing the need to protect children from sexual abuse.