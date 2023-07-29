Bomet GK Prison releases over 80 petty offenders

Bomet GK Prisons has released 80 petty offenders and those almost completing their sentences in a bid to decongest the facility.

The exercise was presided over by Bomet High Court Judge Justice Roselyn Korir who reieterated the need to decongest GK Prisons facilities.

Justice Korir called for the use of mediation to settle conflicts saying at least 104 cases were concluded through the process.

She also asked the probation officers to lead reconciliation of the inmates with families and the complaints.

She, however, warned that repeat offenders will not be released before they complete their jail terms.

The judge said that it is insensible that inmates can stay in prison for between 10 to 20 years then fail to transform.

The Bomet GK Prison has a capacity of 300 inmates and currently houses over 500.

The pardoned prisoners lauded authorities for the gesture.

Wesley Rotich who had been jailed for 20 years revealed that he had reformed and gained skills in welding.

He has however called on the government and well wishers to provide him with tools of trade to kick-start his life.

Another inmate Kiprono Ngetich,37, said he has gained skills in carpentry, curving and decoration which will boost his economic muscle should he get equipment and capital.