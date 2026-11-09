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Outrage as grade 7 pupil is shot dead in Laikipia North

Residents have accused the officers of using excessive force, claiming the pupil was killed while herding his parents' livestock during the school holidays.

Lydia Mwangi
By Lydia Mwangi
2 Min Read

A Grade Seven pupil from Churo Primary School has been shot dead, while two other people were injured during a security operation in Ratia Village, Sossian Ward in Laikipia North.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding the removal of the Officer Commanding Ol Moran Police Station (OCS) and an independent investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

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The residents, predominantly from the Pokot community, say they had reached an agreement with farm owners allowing them to graze their livestock on harvested maize farms.

They maintain that they had also paid for the dry maize stalks, an arrangement they say had ensured peaceful coexistence between farmers and pastoralists.

However, they accuse security officers of disrupting the agreement and escalating tensions. They say they have endured repeated incidents of violence and marginalisation, despite considering themselves peaceful residents of Laikipia County who deserve to live and carry out their activities without fear.

The incident reportedly occurred when security officers, including National Police Reservists (NPR), were driving away thousands of livestock that had strayed into farms following the maize harvest.

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Residents have accused the officers of using excessive force, claiming the pupil was shot while herding his parents’ livestock during the school holidays.

 

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