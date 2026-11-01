Brace for above-average rainfall in November – Kenya Met

Above-average rainfall is expected across most parts of the country in November, raising the risk of flooding, landslides and disruptions to transport and agricultural activities.

In its monthly weather forecast, the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) said more than 40 counties, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Machakos, Makueni, Kiambu, Meru, Garissa and Mandera, are set to receive rainfall above the long-term average.

Parts of Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Baringo and Marsabit are forecast to receive near-average to above-average rainfall.

The department warned that enhanced rainfall poses a risk of weather-related hazards, particularly in flood-prone areas, low-lying coastal regions, urban centres with poor drainage and highland areas susceptible to landslides.

“The enhanced rainfall may increase the risk of weather-related hazards, including flash floods, riverine flooding, landslides and damage to infrastructure,” KMD said.

Prolonged rainfall may also render rural access roads impassable, disrupting the movement of people, goods and essential services. Urban centres, meanwhile, face the prospect of traffic congestion where drainage systems are overwhelmed.

The department further warned that stagnant water would provide favourable breeding grounds for mosquitoes, potentially increasing malaria transmission in susceptible regions.

Flooding and poor drainage also pose a risk of contaminating water sources, raising the likelihood of waterborne diseases, including cholera, typhoid and diarrhoeal infections.

On temperatures, KMD forecast warmer-than-average conditions across the country, with daytime highs reaching 38 degrees Celsius in parts of Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo.

Coastal counties, including Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale, are set to record maximum temperatures of between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius.