Pwani Innovation Week ends in electrifying concert as leaders urge youth to reject violence

The seventh edition of Pwani Innovation Week 2026 came to a spectacular close with an electrifying concert that brought together hundreds of enthusiastic young people for an evening of music, dance, comedy and cultural performances, alongside calls for the youth to shun drug and substance abuse and resist being manipulated by politicians to fuel violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

After a week of activities themed “A Decade and Beyond: Youth, Innovation and Coastal Future,” organised by the Swahili Pot Hub Foundation, the curtains came down at the Coast Gymkhana grounds with a lively celebration dubbed Pwani Got Talent.

The concert attracted hundreds of excited youths who filled the venue, dancing, singing along to popular hits and enthusiastically cheering performers as they enjoyed captivating live performances, with celebrated musicians Iyanii and J Melody among the headline acts.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the young revellers immersed themselves in the pulsating music, vibrant cultural displays and hilarious comedy performances, turning the evening into a memorable celebration of creativity, talent and youthful energy.

Swahili Pot Hub Foundation Founder Mahmoud Noor said the concert was intended to provide a celebratory atmosphere after a week of intensive activities involving volunteers, innovators and partners.

“Some of them have been working for the last six months so that they can showcase some of the innovations that they have. We normally end by celebrating the creatives of the Coast, but we also bring in creatives from East Africa because of Pwani. Our intention is a coastal Pwani from Kismayu to Sofala in Mozambique,” said Noor.

He noted that the concert also provided a platform for recognising, rewarding, promoting and nurturing emerging artists, with one spoken-word artist securing a one-year deal with one of the corporate partners during the event.

“I think that is the essence. You celebrate, but we also showcase talent. We also generate revenue by allowing small businesses to supply food, drinks, and water. It’s an opportunity for people to make money. It’s an opportunity for money to circulate, but most importantly, our concerts are alcohol-free, drug-free,” said Noor.

He emphasised that young people could enjoy themselves and have fun at concerts without consuming alcohol or drugs, noting that soft drinks and water were enough to keep the celebrations going.

The youth were also encouraged not to lose hope despite the prevailing economic challenges, with Noor urging them to remain focused, resilient and committed to pursuing their dreams.

“It is for them to keep their dreams alive, for them to acquire whatever skills that they can, and they must be resilient because when times are hard, you must be resilient,” he said.

The youth were further urged to reject attempts by politicians to recruit them as agents of violence and chaos for personal political gain, instead encouraging them to make informed voting decisions and shun handouts offered in exchange for political support.

“It is important that as we go towards elections, we should not allow young people to be used. The young people should not be used, because it is an opportunity for them to shape the country,” he said.

He added: “While you are shaping the country, please, on the issue of tokenism, we should try as much as possible to avoid people who are trying to buy us off. We need to mobilise around people who have ideas, who have issues that will transform this country.”

Coca-Cola Coastal Bottlers Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Manager Pauline Mwaura said the company sponsored the event through its Fanta Skizia Utamu campaign, describing Pwani Got Talent as a major celebration of young people expressing themselves through music, talent, content creation, games and shared experiences.

“They express themselves in different ways, culture-wise, music-wise, fashion-wise, and that is just what the brand is about. We see them express themselves on stage and enjoy themselves,” stated Mwaura, adding that the youth were playing a critical role in shaping society and preserving culture.

She urged more companies to invest in young people through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives that nurture their talents, create opportunities and enable them to earn a living.

“My message to other corporations is to invest in the youth, continue to bring out their boldness and their bubbliness. They enjoy themselves when they are outside, and they continue to bring society back to its roots,” she said.

She added: “This platform is for them to express themselves, for them to get the recognition they deserve, and for us to just celebrate each other in a fun, bubbly way, as they drink as much Fanta as they can.”

Influencer Quincey Njeri urged young people not to shy away from showcasing their talents, noting that corporate organisations were increasingly willing to support initiatives that help them realise their dreams.

She also cautioned the youth against falling prey to politicians seeking to exploit them for political purposes as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.