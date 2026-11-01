Supermodel Heidi Klum shows off bloody Halloween costume

Project Runway host Heidi Klum unveiled her horrific costume at her annual Halloween party, where she arrived as a severed hand.

In the 25 years since she began hosting the party, Ms Klum has consistently arrived unrecognisable. In 2022, she went viral for arriving as a worm at the end of a fishing line.

On Saturday, she continued this tradition as only her eyes and mouth were visible through the costume. The top of the costume ended in bloody tendons and dangling ligaments.

Speaking to the media upon arrival, Ms Klum said the idea came to become her left hand came to her in 2025.

“I looked at my hand, and I thought, ‘Hey, I think I could fit my body in this somehow,’” Klum said.

Adding that it took six to five hours to get into the heavy suit.

“Hands down, the hardest thing is carrying it,” Klum said. “It’s quite heavy.”

Ms Klum attended the event with her daughter, but her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, could not attend this year because he is on tour. Her costume, however, included a tattoo of her husband’s name on her ring finger.