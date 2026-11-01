Five arrested as police over 582kg of bhang seized in three counties

Five suspects have been arrested and more than 582 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis seized in separate anti-narcotics operations in Kisumu, Kisii and Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the operations also led to the recovery of 1,002 rolls of bhang and 40 dozen packets of suspected uncustomed cigarettes.

In Kisumu, detectives intercepted a Toyota Axio at Kisumu Boys Roundabout after the driver allegedly ignored orders to stop.

Officers were forced to fire one round at the vehicle’s front left tyre, deflating it. The driver escaped during the ensuing commotion, but the co-driver, identified as 21-year-old Frida Night Odour, was arrested while attempting to flee.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 282.55 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis sativa packed in seven sacks with an estimated street value of Ksh8.65 million.

Detectives also recovered 40 dozen packets of suspected uncustomed Supermatch cigarettes valued at Ksh40,000.

In a separate operation at Keumbu Trading Centre in Kisii County, officers arrested 32-year-old Elijah Amisi Mogire after raiding a house following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The search led to the recovery of seven sacks containing approximately 300 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis.

Meanwhile, in Nairobi, three suspects were arrested during an intelligence-led operation at Jericho Estate in Buruburu.

A multi-agency team led by Jogoo Road Police Station officers raided a two-bedroom house occupied by three people, recovering 1,002 rolls of suspected bhang concealed in a black polythene bag.

The consignment comprised 936 brown rolls and 66 red rolls, with an estimated street value of Ksh5,750.

The suspects were identified as Noah James Kariuli, Calvin Malibo and Brian Ndolo and booked at Jogoo Road Police Station.

All recovered exhibits have been secured, while the five suspects remain in custody pending arraignment in court.