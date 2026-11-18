West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Fredrick Kaptui Plimo and eight other individuals have been charged in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Ksh260 million from a Sacco.

The suspects appeared before the Kapenguria Law Courts where they denied charges relating to the loss of Ksh260,008,100.

Others charged are Linus Lokira, the Sacco’s Chief Executive Officer, Kodich Ward MCA Paul Loktari Ywapamoi, former Finance Manager Leonard Pchakasan Domoita, former Accountant Nicholas Toroitich Arusha and former ICT Manager Andrew Poriot Lorena.

The other accused are Susan Chesang, Florence Chemotwo and Francis Atodosia.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the case followed a complaint by the Sacco over alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement involving some of its current and former officials.

Investigations by DCI detectives in West Pokot, working alongside the Cyber Crime and Digital Forensics Unit, established allegations of manipulated financial records, irregular transfers of members’ funds and unauthorised loan disbursements.

The suspects are also accused of failing to account for substantial amounts entrusted to them in the course of their official duties.

A forensic examination of the Sacco’s financial systems and digital records reportedly uncovered evidence of the alleged fraudulent transactions.

The court granted the accused persons bond terms ranging between Ksh10 million and Ksh11 million, with one surety, or alternative cash bail of between Ksh5 million and Ksh6 million.

The case will be mentioned on November 30, 2026, for pre-trial directions.