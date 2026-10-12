FootballSports

Mwea MP Mary Maingi calls for investment in grassroots sports to create jobs for youth

The annual tournament provides a platform for nurturing local sporting talent, promoting youth empowerment, and strengthening community cohesion through football.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Mwea MP Mary Maingi has called on the government to invest in grassroots sports development, urging the Ministry of Sports to establish structured talent development programmes that can help young people turn their sporting talents into professional careers.

Speaking during the Mwea Super Cup Season 4 finals, Maingi called on the Ministry of Sports, through the Kenya Academy of Sports, to support a structured programme in Mwea, noting that identifying talent through local competitions must be matched with professional coaching, mentorship, and opportunities for progression.

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“Grassroots competitions have shown us that the talent exists. The challenge is creating a system that helps young people develop that talent and access opportunities beyond local tournaments. We need government support to establish structured training programmes that prepare our young people for professional sports and open up opportunities for employment and economic empowerment,” said Maingi.

She also called for collaboration between the Ministry of Sports, the Kenya Academy of Sports, and other stakeholders to strengthen grassroots talent identification and development.

Thiba Youngsters defeated Kiamanyeki FC 2-1 to win the men’s title, while Mutithi Queens were crowned women’s champions after a 1-0 victory over Kutus Queens.

Mwea East Deputy County Commissioner Fred Ayieko highlighted the role of organised sporting activities in supporting young people’s mental wellness, noting that participation in sports fosters discipline, confidence, and positive social interaction.

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“Sports play an important role in promoting mental wellness among our young people. Tournaments such as the Mwea Super Cup provide a sense of belonging, encourage positive social interaction, and keep our youth meaningfully engaged in activities that build discipline, confidence, and resilience,” said Ayieko.

The annual tournament provides a platform for nurturing local sporting talent, promoting youth empowerment, and strengthening community cohesion through football.

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