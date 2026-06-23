2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

Thomas Partey Returns as Black Stars Prepare for England Clash

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

As Ghana prepares to face England in a fixture that could define their entire campaign, the former Arsenal star’s availability transforms this encounter from a desperate last stand into something far more intriguing
Partey’s return injects a renewed sense of confidence into Ghana’s campaign. The experienced midfielder, known for his tireless work rate, tactical intelligence, and commanding presence in the centre of the park, brings an invaluable dimension that has been sorely missed. His absence had left a void in Ghana’s midfield orchestration, but now, with the veteran back in the fold, the Black Stars feel considerably strengthened heading into their second group game.
Against an England side brimming with attacking talent and midfield sophistication, Ghana’s need for Partey’s stabilising influence cannot be overstated. The Arsenal midfielder’s ability to break up play, distribute possession with precision, and drive forward with purpose will be absolutely critical. He transforms Ghana’s midfield from reactive to proactive, enabling the team to dictate tempo and control the rhythm of the match.
For Partey himself, this return represents an opportunity for redemption and leadership. At this stage of his career, every tournament appearance matters, and the chance to guide his nation against elite opposition adds another chapter to his legacy. His experience on the grandest stages—battling the world’s best midfielders week after week in the Premier League—makes him an invaluable asset.
Coach Otto Addo will undoubtedly craft tactical adjustments around Partey’s presence. The midfielder’s return allows Ghana to play with greater ambition, pressing higher up the pitch and taking calculated risks.
Against England, a team that respects technical quality and midfield dominance, Partey’s presence sends a clear message: Ghana are here to compete, not merely participate. It will also serve as a reunion with his former Arsenal teammates, this time around as opponents, representing their nations on the grandest stage.

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