Sports

Joseph Kirimi scoops Ksh.10 Million in Sportpesa goal rush game

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

Joseph Kirimi is the latest millionaire after winning a whooping Ksh.10M in sport Pesa  free-to-play Goal Rush game.

Kirimi, who operates a hotel in Lare, Meru County, scooped the life-changing amount after making the correct call in the three pre-selected Goal Rush games on 12 April 2026.

In the SportPesa Goal Rush game, one wins by correctly predicting the first team to score and the exact time the first goal will be scored in the 3 pre-selected games, and that is what Kirimi did to change his fortunes

“I have been playing Goal Rush for over a year and on that day I was at work with friends. At first, I was confused because I thought I had only gotten two of the three predictions right only to be corrected by my friends.

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Right after, we just broke into celebrations at the hotel. I was so happy,” Kirimi revealed in a colourful unveiling ceremony in Meru.

With the 10 million being his biggest amount ever won on SportPesa, Kirimi outlined the big plans he has in a bid to change his life together with his family.

“The first thing I will do is to thank the Lord then I plan on buying a piece of land within Lare Town because I would love to construct rental units,” Kirimi said.

Kirimi became the sixth winner to walk away with 10 million from the free-to-play Goal Rush game.

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