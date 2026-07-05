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DCI summons MP Zaheer Jhanda over Kisii-Keroka convoy attack

Police arrest seven suspects as probe into attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy widens.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read
Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda //PHOTO:Courtesy

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the alleged attack on a Linda Mwananchi convoy that occurred on July 3 in Keumbu along the Kisii-Keroka Road.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed in an update on Sunday that the lawmaker has been directed to appear before the Kisii County DCI office in connection with the ongoing probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, four additional suspects have been arrested, bringing the total number of individuals in custody to seven.

The NPS said investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack and identify other individuals who may have been involved.

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“The National Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to protecting lives and property, and will continue to take decisive action against anyone who threatens public safety or disrupts public order,” the NPS said.

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