Westlands MP wanyonyi supports over 200 Githogoro fire victims

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi extended humanitarian assistance to families affected by the devastating fire that destroyed more than 200 homes in Astrol in Githogoro, Karura Ward.

The exercise was attended by Westlands Deputy County Commissioner Mayabi Buxton, Karura Ward MCA Fiu Nifiu, Kitisuru Ward MCA Alvin Olando Palapala, Karura Assistant Chief Barabas Masakhalia, local administrators, and community leaders.

Wanyonyi conveyed his sympathies to the affected families, reaffirming his commitment to supporting Westlands residents during times of crisis and calling on well-wishers and humanitarian organisations to continue assisting the victims as they rebuild their lives.

The relief exercise was conducted by the MP’s office, led by his Manager Centrine Simuli, with each affected family receiving maize flour, rice, cooking oil, sugar, green grams, tea leaves, salt, soap, and blankets to help meet their immediate needs.

The fire broke out at approximately 12 noon on Friday, 26th June 2026, leaving hundreds of residents homeless after their houses and belongings were reduced to ashes.