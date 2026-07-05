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Masika, Larot crowned elite champions at Kaptagat Cycling Challenge

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
Elite champions Lawrence Larot (left) and Kendra Masika pose for photographs after their victories in the men's and women's categories of the 4th Kaptagat Cycling Challenge during a post-race interview at Kaptagat Farm Resort.

Kendra Masika and Lawrence Larot were crowned the elite champions of the fourth edition of the Kaptagat Cycling Challenge on Saturday after powering to victory in the gruelling 80-kilometre race through the Kaptagat Forest ecosystem in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The two cyclists each walked away with KSh200,000 after emerging victorious in the elite women’s and men’s categories of the event, which blends competitive cycling with environmental conservation.

The challenge, organised under the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme (Kaptagat-ICP) and patronised by National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo, was officially flagged off by Principal Secretary for Mining Harry Kimutai.

The race attracted cyclists from across the country alongside conservation champions and local communities.

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Reacting to her victory, Masika said the win had strengthened her resolve to pursue even greater success in the sport.

“I am just beginning, and I am not giving up anytime soon. This win motivates me a lot, and I will keep fighting,” she said.

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Beyond the battle for honours, this year’s challenge marked a significant milestone as the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme celebrated 10 years of restoring the Kaptagat Forest ecosystem through a community-led conservation model.

The men’s elite category winner, Larot, while appreciating the forest ecosystem, said that winning the Kaptagat Cycling Challenge fills him with joy, noting it is like his second home.

“Kaptagat is like home to me, because I have been racing here and I have been studying here in Kaptagat. So, I am really feeling happy to win here today.”

Speaking during the event, Dr. Kiptoo said the programme had demonstrated that environmental conservation and community development can go hand in hand.

“I can look back 10 years and see a lot of progress. We have made tremendous progress in restoring the forest and improving livelihoods,” he said.

He challenged leaders from across the country to visit Kaptagat and replicate the initiative, noting that empowering communities remains the most sustainable way to restore Kenya’s forests and protect critical water towers.

Forestry Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi echoed the call, urging stakeholders to adopt the Kaptagat model in other parts of the country.

“We are calling on many more people to come, learn what is happening here and start similar initiatives in their respective areas. By involving communities, we can restore our forests, grow the 15 billion trees and contribute to the country’s broader environmental agenda,” he said.

The Kaptagat Cycling Challenge has grown into one of Kenya’s flagship cycling events, using sport to champion forest restoration, biodiversity conservation and sustainable livelihoods.

Through the annual race, organisers continue to advance the national 15 Billion Trees Campaign while positioning Kaptagat as both a premier high-altitude cycling destination and a national model for community-led conservation.

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