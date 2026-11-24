The 17th China-EU Economic and Financial Dialogue was held in Beijing on Monday, with both sides discussing macroeconomic conditions and policies, as well as China-EU multilateral cooperation within the G20.

China’s Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min, who co-chaired the dialogue, said that under the current circumstances, China and the EU should jointly uphold and practice true multilateralism and work toward an open world economy to inject greater stability and certainty into the global economy.

Major economies, including China and the EU, should take necessary measures to advance structural reforms, deepen macroeconomic policy coordination, keep global industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, and promote global economic and financial stability, Liao said.

China is ready to expand mutual openness with the EU and make the cooperation pie bigger, Liao added, calling on the EU side to respect market economy principles and fair competition, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises.

Noting that the China-EU Economic and Financial Dialogue is an important platform for the two sides to deepen macroeconomic policy coordination and strengthen financial and economic cooperation, the EU side said it values macroeconomic policy communication and practical cooperation with China.

The EU side said it is willing to strengthen constructive dialogue with China on the basis of mutual respect and reciprocal openness, carry out equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, properly address differences and disagreements, and advance the rebalancing of EU-China economic relations in an orderly manner.