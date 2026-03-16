China says US Section 301 probe against 60 economies severely disrupts global trade order

China’s Ministry of Commerce on Monday criticized the United States for launching a Section 301 investigation targeting China and dozens of other economies over alleged failures to ban imports made with “forced labor,” calling the move a typical act of protectionism that seriously disrupts the international trade order.

China urged Washington to immediately correct the wrong action and resolve differences through dialogue and consultation.

The United States initiated a Section 301 investigation on March 12 local time against 60 economies, including China, citing their alleged failure to prohibit the import of goods produced with “forced labor.” The probe came just one day after the US launched another Section 301 investigation into 16 economies, including China, citing “overcapacity.”

The Chinese commerce ministry said the US had previously “fabricated claims” of forced labor to impose a series of trade restrictions on Chinese products, noting that China had repeatedly expressed its firm opposition to such measures.

The Chinese government has consistently opposed forced labor, the ministry said, noting that the country is a founding member of the International Labor Organization and has ratified 28 international labor conventions. China has also established a comprehensive system of labor laws and regulations and takes firm action to prevent and combat forced labor, it added.

At the same time, the ministry said the United States has not ratified the 1930 Forced Labor Convention, refusing to be bound by international rules while frequently using the issue of forced labor as a political tool.

By launching the Section 301 investigation against China and other economies, the United States is attempting to erect new trade barriers, the ministry said, describing the move as unilateral, arbitrary and discriminatory.

China also noted that a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel had previously ruled that US Section 301 tariffs on Chinese goods violate WTO rules. The latest use of the 301 investigation procedure again places US domestic law above international rules, the ministry said, saying the act undermines the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains.

The ministry said China has already lodged representations with the United States as the two sides are holding a new round of economic and trade talks in Paris, France. China urged the United States to immediately correct its actions and address differences through dialogue and consultation based on mutual respect and equality.

China will closely monitor the progress of the US investigation, and it reserves the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the ministry said.