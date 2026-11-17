Thousands of customers at major US banks, including JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, have reported trouble accessing services.

Chase Bank – the largest banking institution in the US – said a “software bug” in its hardware systems may have been behind the glitch and noted the impacts may have affected other banks. It added the issue was “temporary” and not “systemic” or “cyber-related”.

Problems appeared to be easing for many customers by early Monday evening.

The issue comes after a string of unrelated technical problems, including a massive Microsoft outage, a network failure that grounded all US flights, and United Airlines reporting a “widespread system outage”.

Problems started on Monday afternoon. There were almost 5,000 reports of problems with Chase Bank’s services, according to the Downdetector website.

Clients reported issues accessing their online accounts, viewing balances and performing transactions, like bank transfers and wire transfers, according to the BBC’s US media partner CBS News.

A Chase Bank customer in Texas told the outlet that he could not deposit a check at a Dallas branch on Monday, reporting that he was told his transaction could not be completed. He said a bank teller told the customer in front of him that the “system was down” but did not provide additional details.

Chase Bank told its customers that “some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete” but they still had “access to their accounts and funds”.

The bank, a subsidiary of JP Morgan Chase, serves more than 86m customers at 5,000 branches across the US, as well as 7.4m small businesses, according to the company’s webpage. It is also the top credit card issuer in the US.

The exact nature of the bug was unclear. The BBC has contacted Chase Bank.

Bank of America customers had issues at ATMs and using mobile banking services online, while US Bank customers reported issues with their online accounts and the bank’s mobile app, CBS reported.

Customers using another institution, US Bank, also reported issues transferring funds and Wells Fargo customers said they had problems signing into their accounts, getting account balances and making transactions.

US Bank said some its systems were not directly affected but clients using the Zelle, a digital payment platform, received error messages saying their payments could not be sent.

Zelle has said its service is “operating as it should” and issues at other banks could be affecting payments.

Customers also reported issues with Truist, PNC and Capital One but all these companies told the BBC they have not been impacted.

As of 18:00 EST (23:00 GMT), Chase, Bank of America and US Bank had seen a fall in the number of reported outages.

Just as the banking issue affected US customers on Monday, United Airlines confirmed a “widespread system outage”, which it described as “a technology issue affecting departing flights”.

That issue resolved within a few hours.

The Chicago-based airline did not say what is believed to have caused the issue, but a spokesperson said it is not related to cybersecurity.

The issue did not appear to be affecting any other airlines.

The United issue is separate from the one that hit the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but comes as other industries report different outages around the US.

On Friday, the FAA issued a rare nationwide a ground stop, halting all US air travel due to a telecommunication and network upgrade issues.

The halt lasted just over four hours, but the knock-on effect continues to snarl US air travel.