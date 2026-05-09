NPS dismisses Kiganjo affairs claims, says recruits were already pregnant

The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed claims that female recruits who were discontinued from the National Police College in Kiganjo became pregnant as a result of affairs within the institution.

In a statement Saturday, the service set the record straight, saying the institution upholds the highest standards of discipline, security, and supervision, adding that no such incidents could have occurred as alleged.

NPS further noted that the victims were expelled within the first month of joining the college, terming the online reports misleading.

“In particular, false allegations have emerged suggesting that the pregnancies in question resulted from fraternisation within the College. We wish to state categorically, and for the record, that no female recruit conceived while at the National Police College. For the avoidance of doubt, the College upholds the highest standards of discipline, security, and supervision”, it said.

“Security at the Main Campus is stringent and regimented. Female and male recruits interact strictly and only during official training periods, under the close observation of instructors. There is no unsupervised mingling or private interaction between recruits. Any suggestion of a lapse in this regard is not only false but also an insult to the integrity of our training protocols”, it added.

According to the NPS, all female recruits undergo mandatory pregnancy tests upon arrival at Kiganjo. Those who test positive in the initial screening are subjected to a second confirmatory test at a government medical facility in Nyeri.

“Given the known duration of human gestation, conception in these cases must have occurred before the recruits reported to the College—specifically, during the period immediately after receiving their recruitment letters and prior to reporting for training”, he said.

“Only those who test positive on both occasions are discontinued. This is in strict adherence to the National Police Service Standing Orders and training regulations, which require that all recruits be medically and physically fit for the rigorous residential training programme”, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga stated.

The police service explained that the residential training programme involves physically demanding activities, including drills, obstacle courses, and firearms training, which could pose serious risks to pregnant recruits and their unborn children.

NPS further clarified that discontinuation on medical grounds is not a punishment or dismissal for misconduct, but an administrative measure aimed at safeguarding the health of both the recruits and their unborn children.

The service also urged the public to refrain from spreading false information that could damage the reputation of the training institution and its officers.

The 18 recruits are among 54 terminated from the training programme for various reasons.