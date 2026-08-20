Construction of Raila Odinga mausoleum halfway complete, PS Mariru says

The Principal Secretary for Defence Patrick Mariru has revealed that construction works at the Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, are progressing steadily, with the project now 50 per cent complete.

Mariru made the remarks today after visiting the mausoleum construction site to assess the progress of works and ascertain the project’s readiness for completion within the set timelines.

The project is being supervised by the Ministry of Defence and is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026.

“We were here in July for the groundbreaking, and exactly one month since then, good progress has been realised. We are confident that we shall achieve the September completion target,” said Mariru.

The mausoleum is being constructed adjacent to the resting place of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first Vice-President.

Its design incorporates significant architectural symbolism, including a distinctive pentagonal structure inspired by Raila Odinga’s political journey and the historic Pentagon era.

According to the PS, the progress at the site reflects a coordinated construction effort aimed at delivering a dignified and enduring national memorial that will preserve Raila Amolo Odinga’s legacy and provide future generations with a place to reflect on his contribution to Kenya’s history and public life.

The PS was accompanied during the inspection by Bondo Deputy County Commissioner Ali Manduku.

The inspection formed part of Mariru’s wider work tour of development projects being implemented by the Ministry of Defence across the region.

Earlier, the PS inspected the ongoing construction works at Nyamira University College in Kiabonyoru, Nyamira County, a constituent college of Kisii University.

The project, which was officially launched in October 2025, is being implemented under the technical supervision of the Ministry of Defence and has attained 35 per cent completion.

The ongoing works at the institution include construction of a modern tuition block and lecture halls, a dedicated library facility, the main entrance gate and an external ablution block.

Upon completion, the institution is expected to admit its first cohort of students, expanding access to quality and affordable higher education in Nyamira County and the wider Gusii region.

Mariru also inspected the ongoing upgrading of Gusii Stadium in Kisii County. The project, which commenced in April 2026, is part of the Government’s broader programme to modernise sports infrastructure across the country.

The stadium will be transformed into a modern 14,000-seater facility featuring a canopy, a FIFA-standard football pitch, an eight-lane athletics track, modern changing rooms and other essential amenities.

Initial works, including mobilisation and demolition of existing structures, have been completed, with the project now progressing to the next phase of construction.

The upgraded facility is expected to enhance sports development in the region by providing a modern venue capable of hosting major sporting events, while creating opportunities for athletes and contributing to the growth of sports-related activities in Kisii County and the wider region.

The PS’s fourth and final inspection was at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, where he assessed the ongoing upgrading and construction works.

The project, which commenced in April 2026, is being undertaken in line with the Government’s directive to modernise sports infrastructure and will transform the facility into a 10,000-seater sports complex featuring improved spectator stands and amenities, a FIFA- and CAF-standard football pitch and an eight-lane athletics track designed to meet international standards.

The project has attained an overall completion level of 20 per cent. All bases have been cast, while columns for the main dais at the Western Pavilion have been cast to first-floor level.

Casting of columns for the other terraces is ongoing, with the main concrete frame structure expected to be completed by the end of October 2026.

The entire stadium is targeted for completion by December 2026, in readiness to host the Jamhuri Day celebrations.