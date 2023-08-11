Continuous dialogue to be maintained with Kenyan diaspora says PS Njogu

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu has reiterated that continuous dialogue will continue between the Government, the Diaspora, and key stakeholders.

“Sustained discourse will be deliberate to ensure that challenges faced by the Kenyan Diaspora are addressed and opportunities sought are maximized. This will be done by strengthening relevant institutions and emulating good practices across the globe.” PS Njogu made the remarks during a Kenyan Diaspora Engagement forum held in Manila, Philippines.

The PS who is on a work-study tour to the Philippines added that the Government of Kenya is firmly committed to ensuring that systems and structures are implemented to ease up labour mobility hiccups.

Kenyans present lauded the Government for making visible efforts to clear hurdles that affect their rights and welfare.