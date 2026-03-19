Two trapped after partial collapse of 22-storey building in Westlands

Two workers remain trapped after partial collapse of a 22-storey building under construction in Westlands on Wednesday.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, four workers were involved in the incident. Two escaped unhurt, while the other two remain unaccounted for beneath the debris.

Emergency responders are on site conducting search and rescue operations, although the condition of those trapped has not yet been established.

“A 22-storey building under construction in Westlands has partially collapsed, leaving workers trapped. Response teams remain on site conducting search and rescue operations,” the Kenya Red Cross said.

This comes as another building collapse was reported in the Kaptebeswet Bypass area in Kericho County on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and several others trapped.

Rescue teams have since pulled 22 individuals from the rubble.

Of those rescued, 17 sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, while four are in critical condition and require further medical attention.

Rescue operations at the site are ongoing.